Muizzu claims India agrees to withdraw its troops from Maldives: 'Won't allow any country to interfere...'

Image Source : AP Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu speaks during a plenary session at the COP28

Male: Amid the ongoing tensions between India and Maldives, President Mohamed Muizzu addressed the parliament on Monday, where he reiterated his earlier stance on the removal of Indian troops from the archipelago nation. According to local media reports, at least two main opposition parties, the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and The Democrats, have boycotted the presidential address. While addressing the Maldivian Parliament, Muizzu, who has taken an anti-India stance ever since he launched the election campaign last year, said he would not allow any country to interfere or undermine its sovereignty.

"The island nation will not allow any country to interfere with or undermine our sovereignty," he told Parliament. "Maldives will not renew the agreement with India to chart the country's inner and underwater charts. We will not allow any country to interfere with or undermine our sovereignty," he added.

Muizzu, who has taken an anti-India stance ever since he launched the election campaign last year, said he would not allow any country to interfere or undermine its sovereignty. According to Muizzu, India agreed to withdraw its troops from the island nation when the officials of both countries held a meeting in New Delhi last week. The same was mentioned in the statement released by Maldivian Foreign Ministry. As per the statement, both countries agreed on a common withdrawal date and added India would begin withdrawing troops from the Maldives on March 10 and complete the process by withdrawing from all three aviation platforms by May 10.

However, contrary to Maldive's claim, New Delhi did not mention a withdrawal, saying instead that both sides agreed on a set of solutions “to enable continued operation of Indian aviation platforms that provide humanitarian and medevac services to the people of Maldives.”

This is a breaking news. More details will be added.