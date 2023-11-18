Maldives newly elected President again vows to remove Indian troops, says will have no foreign military

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mohamed Muizzu was sworn in as the Maldives' fifth democratically elected president.

Male: Mohamed Muizzu was sworn in Friday as the Maldives' fifth democratically elected president and said he will ensure there is "no foreign military" presence in the archipelago. Muizzu, who is seen as pro-China, campaigned on a promise to evict Indian military personnel and balance trade, which he said was heavily in favour of India under his predecessor, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. Notably, India has about 75 personnel in Maldives.

“Lines of independence and sovereignty will be drawn clearly. The foreign military presence will be removed,” he said. “I will keep friendships with foreign countries. There won’t be any enmity, with countries close and far away," Muizzu said.

He said the right of the Maldives to lay down such limits should be respected.

What led to the removal of Indian troops from Maldives?

Muizzu was sworn in by Chief Justice Us Ahmed Muthasim Adnan after his surprise victory in September's presidential election. The election was seen as a virtual referendum on which regional power — China or India — should have the biggest influence on the Indian Ocean archipelago.

The number of Indian troops in the Maldives is not publicly known but multiple media reports claimed it has 75 personnel.

Critics say secrecy in the agreement between India and Solih's government regarding the role and number of Indian military personnel has led to suspicion and rumours. The Indian military is known to operate two Indian-donated helicopters and to assist in the rescue of people who are stranded or facing calamities at sea.

Solih had been expected to easily win the election, with his main rival Abdulla Yameen unable to run after being jailed on a corruption conviction, and Muizzu selected by his party as a fallback candidate.

Muizzu's running mate, Hussain Mohamed Latheef, was sworn in as vice president.

PM Modi skips event

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Maldives had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the oath-taking ceremony but Union Minister Kiren Rijiju graced the event.

Apart from Rijiju, the ceremony was well attended by several leaders from South Asia, diplomats, and even some former presidents from all over the world. The ceremony was attended by former president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih of the outgoing administration.

