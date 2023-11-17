Friday, November 17, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Mohamed Muizzu takes oath as eighth President of Maldives, Rijiju attends event in place of PM Modi

Mohamed Muizzu takes oath as eighth President of Maldives, Rijiju attends event in place of PM Modi

Apart from Rijiju, the ceremony was well attended by several leaders from South Asia, diplomats, and even some former presidents from all over the world. The ceremony was attended by former president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih of the outgoing administration.

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Male Updated on: November 17, 2023 19:06 IST
Mohamed Muizzu took oath as the eighth President of the Maldives
Image Source : X/@MMUIZZU Mohamed Muizzu took oath as the eighth President of the Maldives.

Mohamed Muizzu took oath as the eighth President of the Maldives on Friday at a ceremony attended by a multitude of foreign dignitaries, including India’s Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. The eighth President of the Republic (of Maldives) Mohammed Muizzu was sworn in as President today, local media said.

Chief Justice Muthasim Adnan administered the oath of office to Muizzu, 45. At the ceremony, Hussain Mohamed Latheef also took oath as the vice president of the Maldives.

India Tv - A screengrab of social media post by Mohamed Muizzu

Image Source : X/MOHAMED MUIZZU A screengrab of social media post by Mohamed Muizzu

Ceremony was attended by former president Ibrahim

Apart from Rijiju, the ceremony was well attended by several leaders from South Asia, diplomats, and even some former presidents from all over the world. The ceremony was attended by former president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih of the outgoing administration.

Muizzu, a close associate of former Maldives President Abdulla Yameen who forged close ties with China during his Presidency from 2013 to 2018, defeated India-friendly incumbent Solih in the presidential runoff held in September.

India is looking forward to productive discussions with the new leadership of the Maldives to further enhance the bilateral relationship, High Commissioner of India to Maldives Munu Mahawar said last month when he met President-elect Muizzu and handed over a congratulatory message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agency)

Also Read: 'Don't want foreign military...': Maldives President-elect Mohamed Muizzu pledges to remove Indian troops

Latest World News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related World News

Latest News