Image Source : AP/FILE Sirisena to chair his final Cabinet meeting

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena will on Monday preside over his final Cabinet meeting before his term in office ends with the election of a new President in Saturday's polls. Among the Cabinet papers that were awaiting confirmation at the final meeting was one related to giving permanent appointments to personal staff of Minister and Deputy Ministers, reports the Daily Financial Times.

Several of the Cabinet papers from the President's Office were also set to be confirmed on Monday.

Sirisena, the seventh President of the island nation, took office on January 9, 2015.

The 68-year-old confirmed earlier this year that he won't be running for a second term in office.

His Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has signed an agreement to back Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa, a former Defence Minister, for Saturday's polls.

A record 35 candidates are in the fray for the country's eighth presidential elections.

ALSO READ | Iran discovers new oil field with over 50 billion barrels

ALSO READ | Iran calls ex-FBI agent’s case a ‘missing person’ file