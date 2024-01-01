Monday, January 01, 2024
     
  Japan's New Year turns chaotic as series of strong tremors hit coastal region I LIVE UPDATES
Japan's New Year turns chaotic as series of strong tremors hit coastal region I LIVE UPDATES

The Meteorological Agency said in a nationally broadcast news conference that more major quakes could hit the area over the next week, especially in the next two or three days.

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Tokyo Updated on: January 01, 2024 16:49 IST
People walk along a road damaged by an earthquake, in Wajima
Image Source : REUTERS People walk along a road damaged by an earthquake, in Wajima

Japan earthquake: Japan issued tsunami alerts and told people to evacuate seaside areas after a series of strong quakes on its western coastline on Monday. The Japan Meteorological Agency reported quakes off the coast of Ishikawa and nearby prefectures shortly after 4 pm, one of them with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6. It issued a major tsunami warning for Ishikawa and lower-level tsunami warnings or advisories for the rest of the western coast of Japan's main island of Honshu. Several aftershocks also rocked the region.

This is a LIVE blog run by the India TV team. Please follow the page for the latest updates related to the powerful earthquakes.

 

Live updates :Japan earthquake LIVE UDATES

  • Jan 01, 2024 4:49 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Flooding in subway station after Japan earthquake

    A subway station in Kanazawa, in the Ishikawa Prefecture, was flooded after a powerful earthquake in Japan on Monday (January 1). An eyewitness captured puddles on the station floor and filmed the moment people crouched on a train platform while signs above them shook during the quake.

  Jan 01, 2024 4:49 PM (IST)

    Flooding in subway station after Japan earthquake

    A subway station in Kanazawa, in the Ishikawa Prefecture, was flooded after a powerful earthquake in Japan on Monday (January 1). An eyewitness captured puddles on the station floor and filmed the moment people crouched on a train platform while signs above them shook during the quake.

  Jan 01, 2024 4:48 PM (IST)

    Japan says injuries reported after earthquake

    Japan chief cabinet secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi confirmed that some injuries were reported since the country suffered a series of earthquakes on Monday.

     

  Jan 01, 2024 4:07 PM (IST)

    'No irregularities' at Japan's nuclear plants after massive earthquake

    No irregularities have been detected at nuclear power plants in Japan following a magnitude 7.6 earthquake, Japanese government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said at an emergency press conference in Tokyo on Monday (January 1). Utility provider Hokuriku Electric Power's Shika plant in Ishikawa prefecture, the closest facility to the quake’s epicentre, was among those reporting no damage, Hayashi said. Hayashi added that the authorities were still checking the extent of damage and warned residents to prepare for possible further quakes.

  Jan 01, 2024 4:06 PM (IST)

    MOMENT: Video captures moment magnitude 7.6 quake jolts central Japan

    Footage aired by NHK showed a building collapsing in a plume of dust in the coastal city of Suzu and residents in Kanazawa city cowering under tables as tremors shook their homes.

  Jan 01, 2024 4:04 PM (IST)

    Indian govt sets up emergency control room for Indians living in tremors-hit nation

    The Centre government has set up an emergency control room for the Indians living in Japan after the country was hit by massive earthquakes of 7.5 magnitude on the New Year. "Embassy has set up an emergency control room for anyone to contact in connection with the Earthquake and Tsunami on January I, 2024," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on X.

