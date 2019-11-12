Image Source : PTI JUI-F _chief seeks opinion on 'Plan B' of Azadi March

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has sought the opinion of provincial chapters regarding the party's 'Plan B' for the ongoing anti-government 'Azadi March' protest.

Rehman, who was chairing a meeting of party leaders, has directed the JUI-F provincial heads to brief the party's central executive committee on Tuesday regarding their preparations and resources to implement the Plan B, which includes blocking major highways, trade links and shutter down strikes.

The JUI-F chief has also sought details regarding "which road can be completely blocked in which province", a source in the party told Dawn news on Monday.

Rehman also decided that the sit-in underway on Kashmir Highway will continue alongside the implementation of the party's Plan B, the source added.

Meanwhile, the JUI-F has said that while his party will not settle on anything less than Prime Minister Imran Khan's resignation, an "equivalent" agreement can be considered, The News reported.

He did not elaborate on what he meant, however.

While speaking on Geo News, Rehman rubbished the impression that he was looking for a face-saving exit, insisting that it was the government that needs to maintain dignity.

He claimed that the JUI-F-led 'Azadi March' and the subsequent sit-in has rid the people of government's fear.

Rehman, who is leading the massive 'Azadi March', is demanding Prime Minister Khan's resignation, accusing him of rigging the 2018 general elections.

