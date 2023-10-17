Jaishankar unveils Mahatma Gandhi's bust in Vietnam, says he served as 'motivator of diplomacy'

Follow us on Image Source : DR S JAISHANKAR/X External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar unveiling Mahatma Gandhi's bust in Ho Chi Minh city in Vietnam

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Tuesday unveiled Mahatma Gandhi's bust in Tao Dan Park of Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, saying that he served as a political inspiration as well as a 'motivator of diplomacy' in current times beset by conflict and violence.

Recalling Gandhi's contributions to truth, non-violence and the freedom and independence of India, Jaishankar said, "Mahatma Gandhi is without question one of the most iconic figures of our contemporary world. His contributions to truth, non-violence, freedom and independence of people have been recognised by the UN by proclaiming his birthday as the International Day of Non-Violence."

"His thoughts today are a very powerful inspiration for human dignity, societal values, spirituality, environment, sustainability, cleanliness and many other areas... The relevance of Mahatma Gandhi is very great in a world that we see today beset by conflict and violence. So, as we strive to harmonise contradictions, to bridge divides, Mahatma Gandhi serves not just a political inspiration, but even as a motivator of diplomacy," he further said.

The external affairs minister, who is on a four-day visit to Vietnam, said that the unveiling of Mahatma Gandhi's bust was a "symbolic moment" in India-Vietnam friendship that underlines the message of independence, self-reliance and human dignity.

He also commented that Gandhi's statue in Ho Chi Minh City was a reaffirmation of the strong people-to-people ties, which are expressed from Yoga to culture and to arts and Buddhism. He was accompanied by Vietnamese Vice Chairman Duong Anh Duc at the event.

Jaishankar also recalled former Vietnam President Ho Chi Minh's remark that "We are disciples of Mahatma Gandhi. Nothing more. Nothing less". He said that Ho Chi Minh laid the foundation of a strong relationship between India and Vietnam which has flourished under Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he developed a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries in 2016.

"Yesterday, I had discussions with Vietnam's leadership in Hanoi to strengthen this partnership. We agreed that the long tradition of our friendship and the deep political trust which has been built up over the years, these are our most valuable capitals as we go forward," he added.

Jaishankar's two-nation trip to Southeast Asia

The external affairs minister on Monday visited Vietnam's top leadership, including Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, to discuss ways to boost bilateral cooperation in several areas including trade, defence, energy and maritime security.

He had kickstarted his four-day trip to Vietnam as part of his two-nation visit to countries in Southeast Asia. He also met his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son and discussed ways to boost cooperation in areas like trade, energy, defence and maritime security while also sharing perspectives on the Indo-Pacific.

In his remarks during an address to the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam on 'India in the Indo-Pacific', Jaishankar said that the cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region is in the shared interests of India and Vietnam, highlighting the significance of the Quad group and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) centrality.

India has repeatedly called for an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, the biogeographic region, comprising the Indian Ocean and the western and central Pacific Ocean, including the South China Sea, based on international norms.

After concluding his Vietnam visit, Jaishankar will travel to Singapore from October 19 and 20. During his visit, EAM will meet his Singaporean counterpart and the top leadership of the country and will also chair the regional conference of Indian Heads of Missions, according to MEA.

(with PTI inputs)

