Italy: 41 migrants killed in shipwreck near Lampedusa island, over 1800 lost their lives this year

In a tragic incident, at least forty-one migrants have been killed in a shipwreck off Italy's Lampedusa island, BBC reported quoting ANSA news agency. According to the agency, the revelation came after a group of four people survived the disaster. They told rescuers that they were on a boat that had set off from Sfax in Tunisia and sank on its way to Italy.

It is worth mentioning migrant boat tragedy is common in the region. For years, migrants have taken to smugglers’ unseaworthy vessels to make the risky crossing of the Mediterranean to try to reach southern European shores in hopes of being granted asylum or finding family or jobs, especially in northern European countries.

According to reports, more than 1,800 people have lost their lives so far this year in the crossing from North Africa to Europe.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, whose right-wing government includes the anti-migrant League party, has galvanized the European Union to join it in efforts to coax Tunisia’s leader, with promises of aid, to crack down on migrant smuggling. But despite a spate of visits by European leaders to Tunisia lately, the boats keep being launched nearly daily from Tunisian ports.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

