Israel proposes two-month pause in Gaza for release of hostages after rejecting Hamas deal to end war

Image Source : REUTERS Protests outside Netanyahu's residence calling for the immediate release of hostages kidnapped on Oct 7, 2023.

Israel-Hamas war: Israel has proposed a two-month pause in the ongoing fighting in the Gaza Strip, in exchange for the release of all hostages in the Palestinian enclave, to Hamas through Qatari and Egyptian mediators as part of a multi-phase deal, according to a report by Axios. Reports of the deal come after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a deal by Hamas on Sunday that called for an end to the war.

Citing Israeli officials, the Axios report said the temporary ceasefire deal entails the release of all hostages being held by the militant group in Gaza. Hamas kidnapped nearly 240 people during its brutal attack on Israel on October 7 last year, out of whom over 100 were released during a week-long ceasefire in late November. Israel believes that over 130 people are still being held hostage in Gaza.

Netanyahu rejects Hamas deal

Netanyahu on Sunday rejected conditions proposed by Hamas to end the war and release hostages that would include Israel's complete withdrawal from the enclave and leaving Hamas in power in Gaza. "Hamas is demanding, in exchange for the release of our hostages, the end of the war, the withdrawal of our forces from Gaza, the release of the murders and rapists of the Nukhba and leaving Hamas in place," he said in an address on Sunday.

"Were we to agree to this – our soldiers would have fallen in vain. Were we to agree to this – we would not be able to ensure the security of our citizens. We would be unable to safely restore the evacuees to their homes and the next October 7 would be only a question of time. I am not prepared to accept such a mortal blow to the security of Israel; therefore, we will not agree to this," he added.

Netanyahu's statement comes amid rising pressure from families of hostages who are growing increasingly desperate to see their loved ones released from the perilous situation in Gaza, where at least 198 Israeli soldiers have been killed. Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters that Netanyahu's refusal to end the Gaza war "means there is no chance for the return of the (Israeli) captives."

The Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum demanded in a statement that Netanyahu "clearly state that we will not abandon civilians, soldiers, and others kidnapped in the October debacle". The Israeli leader has also pushed back against US calls for Palestinian statehood, a solution US President Joe Biden has advocated to achieve long-term peace.

Netanyahu repeated that he would insist upon "full Israeli security control over all the territory west of Jordan". The Israeli PM said he had firmly stood up to "international and internal pressures" to change this position and would continue to do so.

Families of hostages storm Israel Parliament

Meanwhile, dozens of family members of hostages held by Hamas stormed a committee meeting in Israel’s parliament Monday, demanding a deal for the release of their loved ones. The dispute, promulgated by Israel's growing differences with the US over Palestinian statehood, has posed as a major obstacle to any plans for postwar governance or reconstruction of the coastal territory.

Relatives of hostages, as well as other protesters, have set up a tent camp outside Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem and vowed to remain until a deal is reached to bring the rest of the captives home. "Just once I'd like to get back alive, one out of three!" the protester cried after pushing into the Knesset Finance Committee discussion. Other protesters, clad in black T-shirts, held up signs reading: "You will not sit here while they die there." "Release them now, now, now!" they chanted.

Israel’s offensive has killed at least 25,295 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded more than 60,000, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Despite growing international alarm, heavy fighting was reported in the southern city of Khan Younis, saying dozens of dead and wounded people were brought to the city’s already overwhelmed Nasser Hospital. Some 85% of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have fled their homes, seeking elusive shelter in the south as Israel continues to strike all parts of the besieged enclave.

In the most direct comments yet from Saudi Arabia, the kingdom’s top diplomat said it will not normalise relations with Israel or contribute to Gaza’s reconstruction without a credible path to a Palestinian state. The war has also stoked tensions across the region, with Iran-backed groups in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen attacking Israeli and US targets.

No-confidence vote against Netanyahu

Netanyahu's popularity has gone down since the attacks as he faces pressure from the US to shift to more precise military operations and do more to facilitate humanitarian aid into Gaza. However, his governing coalition is beholden to far-right parties that want to step up the offensive, encourage the “voluntary” emigration of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from Gaza and re-establish Jewish settlements there.

Israeli opposition Labour Party brought a no-confidence motion against him in the Parliament as he failed to secure the release of hostages from the captivity of Hamas militants. However, the motion garnered only 18 votes in the Knesset on Monday evening, falling far short of the necessary majority to pass in the 120-strong Knesset plenum, reported The Times of Israel.

The vote was boycotted by the coalition, whose heads stated earlier in the day that they would “not take part in political theater during wartime". Likud Minister May Golan countered by accusing the opposition of playing political games during wartime. Despite Netanyahu’s increasing unpopularity and other opponents’ harsh rhetoric regarding the prime minister, the measure failed to garner any significant support from other opposition factions.

Earlier last week, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid filed a no-confidence motion against the coalition government, Fox News reported citing Tazpit Press Service on Wednesday. This is the first no-confidence motion since the start of Israel’s war with Hamas.

