Israel-Hamas War Updates: Death count in Gaza Strip crosses 7300 as Israeli strikes continue

The Hamas, which has massacred 1,400 people in Israel in the October 7 attack and taken 222 people hostages, have said that 50 of these hostages were killed reportedly by Israel air strikes.

Hamas spokesperson, Abu Ubaida has in a post in the Telegram channel of the group on Thursday said, "Al Qassam Brigade estimates that the number of Zionist prisoners killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of Zionist killings and massacres reached approximately 50 people."