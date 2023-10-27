Israel-Hamas War Updates: Death count in Gaza Strip crosses 7300 as Israeli strikes continue

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli troops have begin ground raids in Gaza days after its army commanders asked civilians to evacuate in the war-torn region as it advances to completely destroy Hamas. Israel is planning for a full-scale incursion. A few days, the United States which is supporting Israel in its self-defence cause after unprovoked attack by Palestinian terror group, warned the country against invading the Gaza Strip. Since the war began, Israel has been saying that terror group Hamas will pay a price they have never thought about it it vows to completely destroy it. Stay tuned for all the latest updates on the Israel-Hamas war.