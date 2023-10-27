Saturday, October 28, 2023
     
Israel-Hamas War Updates: Death count in Gaza Strip crosses 7300 as Israeli strikes continue

Ever since the war began, about 1.4 million of Gaza's 2.3 million residents have fled their homes, with nearly half of them crowding into U.N. shelters. Hundreds of thousands remain in northern Gaza, despite Israel ordering them to evacuate to the south.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: October 27, 2023 23:52 IST
Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip in
Image Source : PTI Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah.

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli troops have begin ground raids in Gaza days after its army commanders asked civilians to evacuate in the war-torn region as it advances to completely destroy Hamas. Israel is planning for a full-scale incursion. A few days, the United States which is supporting Israel in its self-defence cause after unprovoked attack by Palestinian terror group, warned the country against invading the Gaza Strip. Since the war began, Israel has been saying that terror group Hamas will pay a price they have never thought about it it vows to completely destroy it. Stay tuned for all the latest updates on the Israel-Hamas war.

  • Oct 27, 2023 11:44 PM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Telegram shuts several Hamas-affiliated accounts

    Social media messaging app Telegram has closed down several accounts for the militant Hamas group and its military wing that have been used to release messages and videos related to the Israel-Hamas war. When clicking on the account of Hamas’ military wing, the Qassam Brigades, which has nearly 693,000 followers, the page displays a message that reads: “Unfortunately, this channel couldn’t be displayed on your device.” The same message appears when opening the page of Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obeida who has 584,000 followers.

  • Oct 27, 2023 6:32 PM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    Paramedics treating 3 people injured in Tel Aviv after rocket strike

    Paramedics and emergency staff are treating three individuals in Tel Aviv, Israeli emergency services Magen David Adom (MDA) said Friday, after a rocket struck a building in the south of the city, CNN reports.

  • Oct 27, 2023 6:31 PM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    Hamas claims second rocket volley toward Tel Aviv

    The Hamas’s al-Qassam Brigades claims responsibility for the second barrage to target the Tel Aviv area in under half an hour, after also claiming the first, according to the Times of Israel.

  • Oct 27, 2023 6:30 PM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    IDF commandos raid Hamas naval unit in Gaza

    Overnight, troops of the Israeli Navy’s Shayetet 13 commando unit carried out a raid in the southern Gaza Strip from the sea, the Times of Israel quoted the Israel Defense Forces.

  • Oct 27, 2023 6:29 PM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    8 more aid trucks expected to enter Gaza on Friday: UN official

    Eight more aid trucks are expected to enter Gaza, according to the UN Humanitarian Co-ordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, CNN reported.

  • Oct 27, 2023 6:29 PM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    Scuffles break out between worshippers and Israeli police outside Al-Aqsa mosque

    Scuffles broke out between Israeli police and Muslim worshippers wishing to pray at the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City just after midday on Friday, CNN reported.

  • Oct 27, 2023 4:41 PM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    US puts new sanctions on Hamas, members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard

    The US has issued a second round of sanctions on what it described as key Hamas-linked officials and financial networks, reported the Guardian.

  • Oct 27, 2023 4:39 PM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    Another 10 trucks carrying humanitarian aid enter Gaza

    The next convoy of lorries carrying water, food and medical supplies has been allowed to enter Gaza, BBC reported.

  • Oct 27, 2023 3:51 PM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    US targets Hamas’s Iranian funders in new round of sanctions

    The United States has expanded its effort to cut off funding for Hamas, announcing a second round of sanctions against people and organizations linked to the group since it launched an attack on Israel that killed more than 1,400 people, reported The Times of Israel.

  • Oct 27, 2023 3:35 PM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    Atmosphere tense at Al-Aqsa mosque ahead of midday prayers on Friday

    Friday midday prayers are about to begin in Jerusalem and the atmosphere near the al-Aqsa mosque is getting tense, CNN reported.

  • Oct 27, 2023 3:35 PM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    Palestinians plead 'stop the bombs' at UN meeting, Israel insists Hamas must be 'obliterated'

    “Stop the bombs and save lives!” the Palestinian ambassador pleaded at an emotional UN meeting on Thursday on the war in Gaza. But Israel's envoy was adamant, declaring again, “We will not rest until Hamas is obliterated”.

  • Oct 27, 2023 2:54 PM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    France calls for hundreds of aid trucks daily for Gaza as soon as possible

    Aid must be allowed into Gaza “as soon as possible” with “hundreds” of trucks needed every day, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said Friday in an interview, CNN reported.

  • Oct 27, 2023 2:49 PM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    IDF raises number of people kidnapped October 7 to at least 233

    At least 233 hostages were kidnapped and taken to the Gaza Strip on October 7, the IDF says, raising the number from 228 announced a day earlier, reported the Times of Israel.

  • Oct 27, 2023 2:48 PM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    Madhat Mubasher killed, participated in attacks against Israel: IDF

    "The IDF and the Shin Bet tonight killed Madhat Mubasher, the commander of the West Khan Yunis Battalion in the terrorist organization Hamas. Madhat took part in sniping attacks and large explosives against IDF forces and Israeli settlements," said the Israel Defence Forces on X.

  • Oct 27, 2023 2:44 PM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    Egypt threatens response for drone strike at Taba town

    Egypt now believes a drone and not a missile struck the Red Sea resort town of Taba overnight, according to Egyptian media reports, which has close ties to Egypt’s intelligence service, according to the Times of Israel.

  • Oct 27, 2023 2:41 PM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    Israeli military says Hamas commander killed in overnight hit

    The Israel Defense Forces says it has killed the commander of Hamas’s West Khan Younis Battalion, Madhat Mubasher, in an overnight airstrike in the Gaza Strip, reported the Times of Israel.

  • Oct 27, 2023 1:40 PM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    Hamas claims it needs time to find hostages hidden in Gaza Strip

    Hamas needs to find where all the people kidnapped by Palestinian terrorists during their attack on southern Israel on October 7 have been stashed, according to a member of a Hamas delegation visiting Russia, according to the Times of Israel.

  • Oct 27, 2023 1:39 PM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    IDF confirms deadly clashes with gunmen in West Bank raids; 36 arrested

    The Israel Defense Forces confirms it killed Ayser Mohammad Al-Amer, a field commander in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s Jenin wing, during clashes in the Jenin refugee camp overnight, reported The Times of Israel.

     

  • Oct 27, 2023 12:13 PM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    Israeli drone crashes in Gaza City: Report

    A small Israeli military surveillance drone crashed in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City, the Times of Israel reported citing Palestinian media reports.

     

  • Oct 27, 2023 12:12 PM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    Egypt: Six wounded in missile attack on Taba released from hospital

    Egypt’s al-Qahera news outlet reports that all six people injured in a missile strike on the Red Sea border town of Taba have been released from the hospital, according to the Times of Israel.

  • Oct 27, 2023 11:23 AM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    More than 20 US military personnel have been injured in attacks - Pentagon

    In recent days drone and rocket strikes on military bases in Iraq and Syria have injured a total of 21 US military personnel, according to the Pentagon. They had suffered minor injuries, although a civilian contractor also died from a "cardiac incident" while sheltering from a possible attack, BBC reported.

  • Oct 27, 2023 11:05 AM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    Israeli troops stage second limited raid into Gaza Strip

    Israel overnight sent tanks and troops into the Gaza Strip for a second limited incursion in as many nights, the Israel Defense Forces says, striking Hamas operatives and sites, as reported by the Times of Israel.

  • Oct 27, 2023 10:21 AM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    US strikes hit Iranian weapons depot in Syria: Officials

    A senior US military official says precision strikes in Syria, announced earlier by Pentagon head Lloyd Austin, struck weapons and ammunition storage areas that were connected to the IRGC, the Associated Press reported.

  • Oct 27, 2023 10:20 AM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    Explosion strikes Egyptian resort town on border with Israel, 5 hurt

    An explosion hit the Egyptian resort town of Taba on the border with Israel, wounding five people, Egyptian state-run media outlet Al Qahera News reported early Friday.

     

  • Oct 27, 2023 10:18 AM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    EU pledges 50 million euros in additional humanitarian aid for Gaza

    The European Union will provide 50 million euros (around $52 million) in additional humanitarian aid for Gaza, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday, CNN reports.

  • Oct 27, 2023 10:12 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    We only strikes militant targets, says Israel

    The Israeli military says it only strikes militant targets and accuses Hamas of operating among civilians in densely-populated Gaza. Palestinian militants have fired rocket barrages into Israel since the war began.

  • Oct 27, 2023 9:38 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Death toll in Gaza continues to rise

    The rising death tolls in Gaza are unprecedented in the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Even greater loss of life could come if Israel launches an expected ground offensive aimed at crushing Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007 and survived four previous wars with Israel.

     

  • Oct 27, 2023 9:05 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    50 Israeli hostages killed during air strikes, says Hamas

    The Hamas, which has massacred 1,400 people in Israel in the October 7 attack and taken 222 people hostages, have said that 50 of these hostages were killed reportedly by Israel air strikes.

    Hamas spokesperson, Abu Ubaida has in a post in the Telegram channel of the group on Thursday said, "Al Qassam Brigade estimates that the number of Zionist prisoners killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of Zionist killings and massacres reached approximately 50 people."

  • Oct 27, 2023 8:44 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    US military strikes sites in eastern Syria used by Iran-backed revolutionary guards amid Israel war

    US military forces conducted self-defense strikes on two facilities in eastern Syria used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and affiliated groups.

    These precision self-defense strikes are a response to a series of ongoing and mostly unsuccessful attacks against USpersonnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-backed militia groups that began on October 17.

    As a result of these attacks, one US citizen contractor died from a cardiac incident while sheltering in place; 21 U.S. personnel suffered from minor injuries, but all have since returned to duty.

  • Oct 27, 2023 8:21 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    President Joe Biden meets new House Speaker Mike Johnson over Israel-Hamas war

    President Joe Biden met with the new House Speaker Mike Johnson and Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries at the White House to discuss his request for nearly $106 billion for Israel, Ukraine and other national security needs.

    Johnson, a staunch conservative allied with Donald Trump, has shown little interest in providing additional money from Congress to support Ukraine in its war with Russia.

    Biden met with Johnson and Jeffries before a classified briefing for them and other congressional leaders on the assistance package, according to a White House official.

  • Oct 27, 2023 8:09 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Watch | Israeli military tanks manoeuvre near Lebanon border

    Visual of Israeli military tanks maneuvering at the border with Lebanon amid Israel-Hamas war.

  • Oct 27, 2023 7:45 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor one possible reason for Hamas' attack on Israel, says Joe Biden

    On Thursday, United States President Joe Biden claimed that the recent announcement of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, which unites the whole region with a network of rail, ports, and roadways, was one of the catalysts for Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel.

  • Oct 27, 2023 6:59 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Israeli troops briefly raid northern Gaza

    Israeli troops and tanks briefly raided northern Gaza overnight, the military said Thursday, engaging with Hamas fighters and targeting anti-tank weapons in order to “prepare the battlefield” before an expected ground invasion.

    The third Israeli raid since the war began came after more than two weeks of devastating airstrikes that have left thousands dead, and more than 1 million displaced from their homes, in the small, densely-populated territory.

  • Oct 27, 2023 6:49 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Close to 1,000 troops deployed in Middle East: Pentagon

    At least 900 US troops are being deployed in the Middle East amid the Israel-Hamas war, a Pentagon official informed.

