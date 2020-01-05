Image Source : TWITTER Suggesting imminent war, Iran unfurls red flag over iconic mosque

In an unprecedented development, Iran has unfurled a red flag on top of an iconic Shi'ite mosque in the city of Qom, gesturing that a major war is coming. The flag was unfurled as a symbolic gesture that the country was prepared for a war in the aftermath of the recent attack that saw top IRGC General Qasem Soleimani killed.

The red flag in Shi'ite tradition symbolizes 'blood spilled unjustly' and serves as a call to avenge a person who is slain. According to various reports, a red flag has also been raised in several other cities including the capital Tehran.

It is for the first time in the history of the Qom mosque that a red flag has been raised over the building.

Apparently for the first time in a long time, #Iran hoists the red flag over a mosque in the clerical city of Qom, suggesting an imminent war pic.twitter.com/Vrx67SNSxN — Hassan Hassan (@hxhassan) January 4, 2020

Iranian leadership vowed 'harsh revenge' against those responsible for the killing of Soleimani. The red flag, which is considered a symbol of revenge in Shi'ite tradition, could mean that Iran may be ready to back its words with actions.

Image Source : AP Protesters demonstrate over the U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, Iran, Saturday Jan. 4, 2020. Iran has vowed "harsh retaliation" for the U.S. airstrike near Baghdad's airport that killed Tehran's top general and the architect of its interventions across the Middle East, as tensions soared in the wake of the targeted killing. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Thousands of mourners on Saturday gathered for the funeral procession of Iran's top general who was killed in a U.S. airstrike, as the region braced for the Islamic Republic to fulfil its vows of revenge. On a day of mourning that ended with a series of rockets that were launched and fell inside or near the Green Zone in Baghdad, the procession that had started in the Iraqi capital reached the city of Najaf.

More funeral services will be held for Soleimani in Iran on Sunday and Monday, before his body is laid to rest in his hometown of Kerman.

Iran has vowed harsh retaliation for the U.S. airstrike.

The attack has caused regional tensions to soar, raising fears of an all-out war, and tested the U.S. alliance with Iraq.

