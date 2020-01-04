Rocket attack reported near US Embassy in Baghdad

Rocket attack near US Embassy reported in Baghdad

A BBC journalist has tweeted that a rocket attack has taken place near US Embassy in Baghdad. The journalist said in her tweet that rocket attack took place in two rounds.

"2 rounds rockets attack near #US embassy in #Baghdad landed famous near cross swords" read the journalist's tweet.

If the initial reports are true, this may mark the start of a fresh chapter of violence in West Asia/Middle East. Tensions are high after Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani on Friday. Soleimani was killed on Friday in an air-strike carried out by US near Baghdad airport in Iraq.

Soleimani was a high ranking military official of Iran. He headed Quds Force of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard. Qasem Soleimani's death drew very strong reaction from Iran and the country's leadership vowed to avenge his death.

It is not yet clear whether the rocket attack has been initiated in retaliation of Qasem Soleimani's death.

(More details awaited)

