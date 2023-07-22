TRAGIC | Indonesian fitness influencer dies after 210-kg barbell falls on his neck during squat press

Follow us on Image Source : @JUSTYNVICKYBALI_ISLAND/INSTAGRAM The deceased Indonesian fitness influencer Justyn Vicky

A 33-year-old fitness influencer, Justyn Vicky, in Indonesia, died in a tragic gym accident after a 210 kg barbell broke his neck while attempting a squat press. A video of his accident on July 15 in a gym in Bali went viral on social media.

In the video, Vicky was seen attempting to do an intense squat press with the help of a spotter at Paradise Bali gym. After squatting, he seemed unable to stand upright and fell back into a sitting position, according to ANI citing media reports.

The barbell dropped on the back of the bodybuilder's neck, causing him and the spotter behind him to lose their balance and fall backwards. He was left with a broken neck and "critical compression of vital nerves connecting to his heart and lungs" after the accident.

He was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment, but succumbed to his injuries soon after undergoing an emergency operation.

Since his video went viral on social media, many people paid tributes to him. In a statement on Instagram, Paradise Bali gym said that Vicky was an "inspiration, motivation, and unwavering support".

"His infectious energy and genuine passion for helping others transform their lives touched us deeply. Through countless workouts, words of encouragement, and compassionate guidance, he became an irreplaceable part of our fitness journeys and our gym family," the post further read.

Many people on social media also warned about the dangers of ego lifting and called for additional safety measures while working out.

