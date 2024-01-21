Passenger plane that crashed in Afghanistan did not belong to India, confirms government

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representational Image

In a tragic incident, an aircraft reportedly carrying passengers crashed in Afghanistan's Badakhshan region on Saturday night. According to the Afghanistan News agency, Khaama Press, the plane deviated from its original course and collided with the mountainous terrain of Zebak district in Badakhshan Saturday night, January 20th.

Not an Indian plane: DGCA confirms

Earlier, it was reported that the plane belonged to India, but later, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that the ill-fated plane did not belong to any Indian airlines. "DGCA official confirms this is not an Indian plane. A plane that crashed in the mountains of Topkhana alongside the districts of Kuran-Munjan and Zibak of Badakhshan province, was Moroccan registered DF 10 aircraft, as per a senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official," news agency ANI reported.

"The unfortunate plane crash that has just occurred in Afghanistan is neither an Indian Scheduled Aircraft nor a Non-Scheduled (NSOP)/Charter aircraft. It is a Moroccan-registered small aircraft. More details are awaited," DGCA said in a X post.

Later, Russian media reported that the plane belong to Moscow which took off from India with reportedly six people on board.

Casualties unconfirmed

According to initial information, a passenger jet aircraft has crashed in the mountainous areas of Top Khana, including the districts of Kiran and Minjan, and Zebak district in Badakhshan. However, it claimed the security officials of the province have stated that the type of aircraft and the number of passengers on board have not yet been determined.

Multiple Afghan media cited conflicting reports, some saying it was a chartered plane and was en route to Moscow when it crashed, while some claimed it was a passenger plane.

