Four members of Indian-origin family found dead in US, probe on as homicide, police suspect homicide

In a shocking incident, an Indian-origin couple and their two children were found dead at their residence in Plainsboro town of New Jersey in the United States. According to the Plainsboro Township Police Department, the case is being investigated as a homicide.

What police said?

Speaking at a press release, the Police said that the deceased have been identified as Tej Pratap Singh (43), his wife Sonal Parihar (42) and their two minor children who were found dead on October 4. “At approximately 4:37 pm, authorities received a 911 call requesting a welfare check at a residence on Titus Lane in Plainsboro. Upon their arrival Plainsboro Police Department discovered four deceased victims in the house," they said.

Mayor expresses grief

An initial investigation led by Detective Will Atkinson of the Plainsboro Police Department and Detective Javier Morillo the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office determined that there was no threat to the public. Meanwhile, the Mayor of the Peter Cantu Plainsboro Township expressed grief about the incident and said that the Plainsboro community experienced a heartbreaking loss of life.

“We are all saddened by this tragic event. What happened in our community is beyond comprehension”, stated Mayor Peter Cantu. He further stated that Plainsboro police officers are currently working with their law enforcement colleagues to conclude the investigation.

(With inputs from ANI)

