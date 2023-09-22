Friday, September 22, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Indian Consulate in Canada continues to provide visa services for Indian nationals despite diplomatic tensions

Indian Consulate in Canada continues to provide visa services for Indian nationals despite diplomatic tensions

In a social media post, it said that the consular services for Indian nationals in Canada, such as passport issuance, passport renewal, police clearance certificate and attestation, will continue to facilitate and assist Indian citizens.

Ajeet Kumar Written By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Toronto Published on: September 22, 2023 22:19 IST
Indian Consulate in Canada
Image Source : AP/PIXABAY Indian Consulate in Canada

The Consulate General of India in Toronto announced the extension of essential consular services for Indian nationals residing in Canada-- a day after New Delhi announced to temporary halt of visa services for Canadian citizens.

In a social media post, it said that the consular services for Indian nationals in Canada, such as passport issuance, passport renewal, police clearance certificate and attestation, will continue to facilitate and assist Indian citizens.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

 

Latest World News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Top News

Related World News

Latest News