Indian Consulate in Canada continues to provide visa services for Indian nationals despite diplomatic tensions

The Consulate General of India in Toronto announced the extension of essential consular services for Indian nationals residing in Canada-- a day after New Delhi announced to temporary halt of visa services for Canadian citizens.

In a social media post, it said that the consular services for Indian nationals in Canada, such as passport issuance, passport renewal, police clearance certificate and attestation, will continue to facilitate and assist Indian citizens.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

