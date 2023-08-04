Address your internal matters: India responds to Pakistan's 'frivolous remarks' over Kashmir at UNSC

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India expressed that J-K is an integral and inalienable part of the country.

India in a strongly-worded speech on Thursday asked Pakistan to concentrate more on its internal affairs and restore their own borders rather than raising the Kashmir issue at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Addressing members of the UNSC Open Debate on 'Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict', R Madhu Sudan, Counsellor at India's UN Mission, said, "To best utilise this council's time, I suggest the concerned delegation concentrate on addressing their internal matters and restoring order within their own borders, rather than indulging in frivolous allegations against my country."

A Pakistani representative had reportedly raised the issue of Kashmir during the UNSC's Open Debate on food insecurity. “Unfortunately we saw one delegation misuse this forum yet again, to divert the attention of this council from the important topic of food security," Madhu Sudan said.

"This is not the first time that Pakistan has misused platforms provided by the UN to propagate false and malicious propaganda against my country and seeking in vain and divert the world's attention from the sad state of this country," he said during the open debate. He also asserted that it was unnecessary to engage with those who "resort to terrorism to advance their unlawful goals."

"The entire Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were, are and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what the representative of Pakistan believes or covets. This includes the areas that are under the illegal occupation of Pakistan," he emphasised

Notably, relations between India and Pakistan have often been strained over the Kashmir issue and cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan. However, after India revoked Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, relations between the two nations deteriorated dramatically.

India’s decision to revoke Article 370 evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian envoy. India has repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir was, is and shall forever remain an integral part of the country. India has said it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.

