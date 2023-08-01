Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif adopts conciliatory tone towards India, says war is not an option

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Adopting a conciliatory tone, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made an unusual bid to collaborate with India to further regional development, emphasising that 'war is no longer an option'.

Notably, relations between India and Pakistan have often been strained over the Kashmir issue and cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan. However, after India revoked Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, relations between the two nations deteriorated dramatically.

However, during a summit on Tuesday, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that his country is willing to work with India, and that three wars with New Delhi in the last 75 years have come at a cost of increased poverty, unemployment and lack of resources for the people, Geo News reported.

"We are prepared to talk with everyone, even with our neighbour, provided that the neighbour is serious to talk serious matters on the table because war is no more an option," said the PM at the Pakistan Minerals Summit in Islamabad.

Sharif's remarks came after an announcement that the China-Pakistan Economic (CPEC) Corridor Project entered its second phase.

Further, the Pakistan PM said that cooperation is vital for both countries and that they can't become normal neighbours until "abnormalities are removed" and serious issues are address through meaningful discussions.

Sharif also called on the United States to support development in Pakistan. "We really want to have the best of relations with them like we used to have in the past, on the basis of mutual respect and trust, and not trying to deceive each other," he said.

India’s decision to revoke Article 370 evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian envoy. India has repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir was, is and shall forever remain an integral part of the country. India has said it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.

ALSO READ | Pakistan responds to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s 'India can cross LoC' remark

Latest World News