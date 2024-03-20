Wednesday, March 20, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. PM Modi dials Vladimir Putin, congratulates him on his re-election as Russian President

PM Modi dials Vladimir Putin, congratulates him on his re-election as Russian President

Taking to social media, PM Modi said he emphasized working together to further strengthen the time-tested Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia in the years to come.

Ajeet Kumar Written By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 New Delhi Updated on: March 20, 2024 15:48 IST
PM Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Image Source : AP PM Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Vladimir Putin and congratulated him for re-electing as Russian President for the next six years. Taking to social media, PM Modi said he emphasized working together to further strengthen the time-tested Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia in the years to come.

"Spoke with President Putin and congratulated him on his re-election as the President of the Russian Federation. We agreed to work together to further deepen and expand India-Russia Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership in the years ahead," PM Modi wrote on X.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related World News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement