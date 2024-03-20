PM Modi dials Vladimir Putin, congratulates him on his re-election as Russian President

Follow us on Image Source : AP PM Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Vladimir Putin and congratulated him for re-electing as Russian President for the next six years. Taking to social media, PM Modi said he emphasized working together to further strengthen the time-tested Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia in the years to come.

"Spoke with President Putin and congratulated him on his re-election as the President of the Russian Federation. We agreed to work together to further deepen and expand India-Russia Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership in the years ahead," PM Modi wrote on X.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.