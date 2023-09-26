'Few nations set agenda, this can't go on indefinitely': Jaishankar as India seeks permanent membership in UN

Follow us on Image Source : MEA EAM Jaishankar at UNGA.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday again cemented India's long-sought demand of permanent membership in the United Nations and emphasised only a few nations shape the agenda and seek to define the norms at the world's powerful body.

While addressing the United Nations General Assembly, Jaishankar, who started his speech by saying, "Namaste from Bharat", asserted only a few nations set agenda for the whole but said, "This can't go on indefinitely nor will it go unchallenged".

"In our deliberations, we often advocate the promotion of a rules-based order. From time to time, respect for the UN Charter is also involved. But for all the talk, it is still a few nations who shape the agenda and seek to define the norms," said the Indian minister at UNGA.

"This can't go on indefinitely nor will it go unchallenged. A fair, equitable and democratic order will surely emerge once we all put our minds to it. And for a start, that means ensuring that rule-makers do not subjugate rule-takers," he added.

It is worth mentioning the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, also known as the Permanent Five, Big Five, or P5, are the five states to whom the UN Charter of 1945 grants a permanent seat on the UN Security Council: China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. India has been seeking permanent membership in the United Nations.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

Also Read: Jaishankar's veiled attack on Canada at UNGA: 'Respect territorial integrity, non-interference in internal...'

Latest World News