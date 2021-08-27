Friday, August 27, 2021
     
Huge factory blaze sends smoke over England town

London Published on: August 27, 2021 18:54 IST
The fire is prompting the evacuation of surrounding
Image Source : AP

The fire is prompting the evacuation of surrounding properties, fearing the blaze may involve chemicals.

A huge fire broke out at an industrial park in the central England town of Leamington Spa on Friday, sending up dramatic plumes of dark smoke that could be seen for miles.

The emergency services evacuated nearby properties and told people living in the surrounding area to close their windows and doors. Local lawmaker Matt Western said the fire might involve chemicals from a plastics business.

India Tv - BRITIAN FIRE

Image Source : AP

Local residents watch as a fire engulfs an industrial premises in Leamington Spa, England

Western said on Twitter that “the scale of the blaze is staggering” but firefighters “are increasingly confident of containing it.”

The West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was on the scene but had not treated any patients.

India Tv - BRITIAN FIRE

Image Source : AP

Photo issued by West Midlands Ambulance Service showing a large plume of smoke rising from a fire at an industrial estate in Leamington Spa

The fire broke out not far from the center of Leamington, an 18th-century spa town about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of London famed for its elegant Regency architecture.

