US: Another Hindu temple vandalised with anti-India, pro-Khalistan graffiti in California

Follow us on Image Source : X/@HINDUAMERICAN Vijay’s Sherawali Temple was defaced in California.

In yet another such incident, a Hindu temple in the US state of California has been vandalized with pro-Khalistani graffiti. The incident comes a few weeks after the Swaminarayan Mandir in California was defaced with anti-India graffiti. According to a social media post by the Hindu American Foundation (HAF), the Sherawali Temple in Hayward, California, was targeted with pro-Khalistan graffiti just two weeks after the attack on the Swaminarayan Mandir in the same area. The HAF also shared a photo of the defacement on X.

Sherawali Temple defaced in Hayward

"The Vijay’s Sherawali Temple in Hayward, CA sustained a copycat defacement just two weeks after the Swaminarayan Mandir attack and one week after a theft at the Shiv Durga temple in the same area," the HAF mentioned in the post. It further added that the HAF is in touch with temple leaders and in contact with the police regarding the incident.

Similar incident in Newark, California

Earlier on December 23 last year, a similar incident occurred when a Hindu temple was vandalised with anti-India and pro-Khalistan graffiti on its exterior walls at Newark in California. According to reports, some pro-Khalistan activists had defaced the Swaminarayan temple in Newark. One of the devotees, who lived near to the temple, noticed anti-Hindu, anti-India graffiti in black ink on the exterior wall of the temple and informed the local authorities.

EAM Jaishankar denounced the act

Responding to the temple vandalism in California, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said had condemned the incident. "I have seen it. Extremists, separatists and such forces should not be given space. Our Consulate there has complained to the government and the police," he stated.

ALSO READ: Hindu temple vandalised with anti-India, pro-Khalistan graffiti in California