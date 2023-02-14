Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Here are the top 5 ChatGPT extensions for Google Chrome that would boost your productivity

ChatGPT is a popular artificial intelligence tool that has taken the world by storm since its release in November 2022. It allows users to have conversations on a wide range of topics, making it a useful tool for research and problem-solving. To help enhance the user experience and make ChatGPT more productive, here are five top ChatGPT extensions for Google Chrome.



TweetGPT: This extension uses Chat GPT's artificial intelligence capabilities to generate tweets for you. It adapts to your writing style, allowing you to focus on crafting your message while still maintaining your unique tone and voice. The extension is easy to use and can be installed directly from the Chrome Web Store. Simply open Twitter, click the robot icon located under the tweet section, and the tool will generate a new tweet.



YouTube Summary with ChatGPT: This extension makes it easier to access summaries of YouTube videos by leveraging the power of ChatGPT. It generates transcripts and summaries of videos, allowing you to get an overview of the content without watching the entire video. With just a click of a button, you can quickly view and access the summary of any video you're interested in.



Share GPT: By creating permanent links, this extension enables you to share your ChatGPT conversations with others. You can quickly generate links to your chats and share them with your friends.

WebChatGPT: This add-on was created to address one of ChatGPT's main drawbacks, which is its out-of-date data. With WebChatGPT, you can augment the chatbot by providing it with the latest and relevant results from the web. The answers the bot provides are more relevant, giving you up-to-date information.



Merlin: You will have a better experience using this extension on websites like Twitter, LinkedIn, and search engines. It offers practical features like automatic reply generation, text truncation, and content summarization. The developer boasts that it can be utilized with all Google searches, making it a versatile tool that can help you save time and boost your productivity.

