Passport Index: Which country has world's strongest passport and what is India's rank? Know all details here

Image Source : PTI India has jumped five places in the latest index since Q1 of 2023

The latest Henry Passport Index report for 2023 has been released, which includes 199 different passports and 227 travel destinations. For the first time in five years, Japan has been replaced by Singapore as the world's most powerful passport, dropping to the 3rd place.

Which countries have the world's strongest passports?

Singapore has now occupied the top spot in the Henry Passport Index 2023 Q3, providing visa-free access to 192 out of 227 countries across the world. The top spot was previously occupied by Japan for five years. The second place has been occupied by Germany, Italy and Spain, who each provide access to 190 countries. Japan, Austria, Finland and France occupy the third spot with access to 189 countries.

The United Kingdom has moved two spots above, ranking in fourth place, a position last held in 2017. On the other hand, the United States has dropped two places to the eightth spot with access to 184 countries, continuing its decline for a decade.

Afghanistan occupies the bottom-most spot as the most weakest passport in the world, with a score of 27. The second and third lowest spots are occupied by Iraq and Syria, with a score of 29 and 30 respectively.

List of top ten countries in the Henley Passport Index 2023

1. Singapore

2. Germany, Italy and Spain

3. Austria, Finland, France, Spain, Luxembourg, South Korea and Sweden

4. Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands and United Kingdom

5. Belgium, Czech Republic, Malta, New Zealand, Norwar, Portugal and Switzerland

6. Australia, Hungary and Poland

7. Canada and Greece

8. Lithuania and United States

9. Latvia, Slovakia and Slovenia

10. Estonia and Iceland

What is India's score in the Henley Passport Index?

India has moved five places above from earlier this year to rank in the 80th spot, along with Togo and Senegal, and now provides visa-free access to 57 countries in the world. Despite the higher ranking, the number of countries Indian passport holders can visit has reduced by three since the 2023 Q1 report.

India ranked at the 87th spot in the 2022 rankings, marking a significant improvement of seven places since last year. According to the report, India provides visa-free access to fewer than five other nationalities, including Bhutan, Maldives and Nepal. India needs visa access to enter more than 170 other countries.

What is the Henry Passport Index?

The Henry Passport Index is based on exclusive and official data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). It maintains the world’s largest and most accurate database of travel information and is considered an important reference for global citizens.

