Passport Ranking: Pakistan ranks below Somalia, THIS country tops the list

Pakistani passport ranks below Somalia, as per latest Henley Passport Index.

Passport Ranking: The list of world's most and least powerful passport for the year 2023 has been released. As per the latest Henley Passport Index, Pakistan is the fourth worst country in the world with its passport ranking below the African country of Somalia.

Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan are the three other countries that rank below Pakistan, the index published by the London-based immigration consultancy shows.

Which countries rank best

Japanese citizens are now able to visit an astonishing 193 destinations out of 227 around the world visa-free, while South Koreans and Singaporeans, whose countries are tied in second place on the index, enjoy a visa-free/visa-on-arrival score of 192.

Germany and Spain are joint third, with visa-free access to 190 destinations worldwide. The UK and the US remain in sixth and seventh places, with scores of 187 and 186, respectively, and it appears increasingly unlikely that either country will ever regain the top spot on the index which they jointly held nearly a decade ago in 2014.

Where does India rank

According to the index, Indian passport ranks 85th in the list of powerful passports with free Visa access to 59 countries. People having India passport can travel to countries 59 nations like Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Kenya, Mauritius, Maldives, Cambodia, Nepal, Zimbabwe, Qatar and others.

