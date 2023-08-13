Hawaii wildfire death count reaches 89, making it deadliest in the history of US I WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP Hawaii wildfire rages

A raging wildfire that swept through a picturesque town on the Hawaiian island of Maui this week has killed at least 89 people-- making it the deadliest US wildfire of the past century. The newly released figure surpassed the toll of the 2018 Camp Fire in northern California, which left 85 dead and destroyed the town of Paradies. According to media reports, a century earlier, the 1918 Cloquet Fire broke out in drought-stricken northern Minnesota and raced through a number of rural communities, destroying thousands of homes and killing hundreds.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

