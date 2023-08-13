Sunday, August 13, 2023
     
  Hawaii wildfire death count reaches 89, making it deadliest in the history of US I WATCH

The newly released figure surpassed the toll of the 2018 Camp Fire in northern California, which left 85 dead and destroyed the town of Paradies.

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Pahoa Updated on: August 13, 2023 8:51 IST
Hawaii wildfire rages
Image Source : AP Hawaii wildfire rages

A raging wildfire that swept through a picturesque town on the Hawaiian island of Maui this week has killed at least 89 people-- making it the deadliest US wildfire of the past century. The newly released figure surpassed the toll of the 2018 Camp Fire in northern California, which left 85 dead and destroyed the town of Paradies. According to media reports, a century earlier, the 1918 Cloquet Fire broke out in drought-stricken northern Minnesota and raced through a number of rural communities, destroying thousands of homes and killing hundreds.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

 

