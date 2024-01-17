Global Firepower rankings 2024: Top 10 nations with most powerful militaries, where does India rank?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE The Indian Army is one of the five strongest militaries of the world.

The United States has maintained its position as the world's most powerful military, ahead of Russia and China, according to Global Firepower rankings. The GFP rankings utilise over 60 individual factors to determine a country's PowerIndex (PwrIndx) score to decide their military strength in comparison with other nations.

The factors include military equipment, financial stability, geographical location and budget to decide military strength. A score of 0.0000 in the PowerIndex is considered 'perfect'. The US has a score of 0.0699 at the top position. Russia is at the second position with a score of 0.0702 and China is ranked third with a score of 0.0706.

India is ranked fourth among the world's most powerful militaries, after China. As per the GFP rankings, India has a PwrIndx score of 0.1023. India has a massive ground force and a domestic military-industrial complex that makes it one of the top five strongest armies across the world. The top four countries remain as they were in the 2022 and 2023 Global Firepower list.

India's neighbour Pakistan is ranked ninth globally on the list of powerful armies. South Korea is at the fifth position, the United Kingdom at the sixth and Japan ranks seventh in the Global Firepower rankings. Turkey and Italy are ranked eighth and tenth respectively in the list.

On the other hand, Bhutan has the world's least powerful army, with a PwrIndex of 6.3704. At least 145 countries were considered for the Global Firepower annual defence review. "Our unique, in-house formula allows for smaller, more technologically-advanced, nations to compete with larger, lesser-developed powers and special modifiers, in the form of bonuses and penalties, are applied to further refine the list which is compiled annually," read the website.

