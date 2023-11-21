G20 Virtual Summit: Almost all leaders will participate in the crucial meeting, says Sherpa Amitabh

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant during a pre-G20 Virtual Summit presser in Delhi.

G20 Virtual Summit: India is set to host the G20 Summit on Wednesday, November 22, where world leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin who is currently facing the wrath of the West, are expected to join the virtual meeting. The meeting is considered crucial as it will be held at a time when the world has been witnessing dual conflicts-- the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas war.

When asked whether Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart will join the meeting, Foreign Secretary, Vinay Kwatra, denied elaborating the details. Similarly, he did not confirm whether Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will join the meeting amid the fact the tension between India and Canada rose tremendously following his allegations against the Indian government in the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June this year.

However, he denied any speculations about the attendance of any specific leaders in the media. Earlier, when India hosted the G20 Summit in person, Putin and Jinping had skipped the event and sent its representatives to attend the Summit.

On Sunday, the Kremlin, reportedly said that the Russian President would attend the much-awaited summit. The summit is scheduled for November 22 in the national capital, New Delhi, where the leaders of the Group of 20 nations are due to attend via video-conferencing. Quoting the Rossiya 1 TV channel, Russian news outlet, Sputnik said Putin is expected to take part in the virtual G-20 summit.

"After a long time, the Russian president and Western leaders can finally participate in the same event. Next week there will be a virtual G-20 summit. And Vladimir Putin is expected to take part in it," Putin's programme on the Russia 1 TV channel reported on Sunday.

According to G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant, the upcoming meeting will be focused on climate change and the adoption of green energy which would help in the crucial United Nations Climate Change Conference or COP28.

