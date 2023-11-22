G20 Virtual Summit: PM Modi welcomes release of hostages in Gaza, calls for early resolution of war

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

Addressing the G20 Virtual Summit on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the release of hostages in the four-day truce between Isreal and Hamas, and reiterated that terrorism is unacceptable for all countries.

"The deaths of civilians in any country is condemnable. Today, we welcome the news of hostages being released and hope that all remaining hostages are released as soon as possible. The urgent facilitation of humanitarian aid is very important. It is also important to ensure that the war between Israel and Hamas does not widen into a regional issue," he said.

