G20 Summit: PM Modi, US, Saudi, EU likely to sign mega rail and shipping projects, claim sources

In a major development, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, the EU, and the United States will sign an agreement for the mega project including rail, electricity and hydrogen pipeline on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

The main aim of the rail project is to connect the Middle East with India and Europe and bypass China's wide-ranging strategic infrastructure investments, a US official said on the condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to media.

If the deal is finalised, it would be a significant breakthrough in the relations between New Delhi, the Middle East, the United States and the European Union amid the fact these nations amount to major exports to the developing nations besides China.

Beijing owns a significant chunk of exports to Asian countries as it has one of the most efficient supply routes. Despite the current data claims that Beijing's exports have dwindled for the fourth month in a row, developing nations are very much dependent on its products.

