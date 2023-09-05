G20 Summit: Macron to hold bilateral talks with PM Modi, food security, digital revolution on top agenda

Follow us on Image Source : AP PM Modi and French President Macron.

The President of the French, Emmanuel Macron, will travel to New Delhi to participate in the much anticipated G20 Summit. According to the statement released by Paris, Macron will hold a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the meeting.

The official confirmation from Paris came nearly four days before India is gearing up for the mega event where top world leaders including US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak, and Australian PM Antony Albanese will mark their presence in Delhi.

According to the statement released by France, it underscored that the Summit will enable France’s Head of State to continue his ongoing dialogue with his counterparts from every continent, so as to combat the risks of fragmentation of the world.

Digital revolution on top agenda

Besides, it stressed that the discussion will also be an opportunity to make progress in implementing joint responses to the major global challenges that can only be tackled effectively through multilateral action: peace and stability, poverty alleviation, protection of climate and our planet, food security, and digital regulation.

"The Summit will also provide an opportunity to follow up on the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact held in Paris last June. This had led to the establishment of the Paris Agenda for People and the Planet, providing a framework for collective action to ensure that no country has to choose between fighting poverty and protecting the planet," it noted.

It is worth mentioning India has been holding the presidency of the G20 Summit. The main event-- The Leaders' Summit is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10. As both leaders- Modi and Macron- are scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting in New Delhi, it is expected that the duo could discuss a defence deal.

Macron will visit Bangladesh

After attending the event in Delhi, Macron will fly to neighbouring Bangladesh where he will hold a bilateral meeting with Sheikh Hasina.

During the meeting, both will discuss implementing France’s strategy in the Indo-Pacific region. "It will also be an opportunity to deepen our bilateral relationship with a country that is undergoing rapid economic development, with France’s support, and is seeking to diversify its partnerships," it said.

