'I am a fan of Modi, he is an excellent Prime Minister': Tesla CEO Elon Musk hails India's progress I WATCH

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (local time), has lauded India's progress under the current administration and said he "really cares about India because he is pursuing us to make a significant investment in India. "I am a fan of Modi," he said. During his meeting with the Indian PM, he discussed about series of futuristic products including Starlink and his space program-- SpaceX. "India is great for solar energy investment, Musk added, describing his talks with the prime minister as excellent.

Musk hints starting Tesla projects in India

Further, he hinted at the possibility of establishing his electric car vehicle factory in India. However, the billionaire clarified he has no rush to announce about making any announcement about his future projects in India. "I am confident that Tesla will be in India and will do so as soon as humanly possible," he said."I would like to thank the prime minister for his support and hopefully, we will be able to announce something in the not-so-distant future," Musk said.

Notably, Modi, who is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, is meeting over two dozen thought leaders from various walks of life, including Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians and health sector experts. Besides Musk, they include astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson, Nobel laureate economist Paul Romer, author Nicholas Nassim Taleb and investor Ray Dalio.

PM to lead International Yoga Day Celebrations

Prime Minister Modi met one-on-one with some of them while others met him in groups. Taleb after meeting Modi said, "I commended India for its response to Covid and how India has very efficiently dealt with it.

Discussed risk-taking and anti-fragility with the prime minister. "Modi is also scheduled to observe the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations headquarters here with the UN leadership and members of the international community.

Representatives of over 188 countries are expected to attend the exercise. On June 22, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Modi at a State Dinner. The visit also includes an address by the prime minister to the joint session of the US Congress on June 22.

