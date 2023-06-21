'Tesla will enter Indian market when...': Elon Musk after meeting PM Modi in New York

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Tesla CEO Elon Musk with Indian PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who started his historic journey for the United States on Monday, met prominent US personalities from different walks of life, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk who hinted at the possibility of establishing his electric car vehicle factory in India. However, the billionaire clarified he has no rush to announce about making any announcement about his future projects in India.

"I am confident that Tesla will be in India and will do so as soon as humanly possible," he said."I would like to thank the prime minister for his support and hopefully we will be able to announce something in the not so distant future," Musk said.

"We do not want to jump the gun on an announcement but I think it is quite likely that it will be a significant investment in our relationship with India," the Tesla CEO said.

After the meeting, Musk asserted India has more promise than any other large country and that he is incredibly excited about its future.

This is a developing copy. More details will be updated.

