Sunday, March 24, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 jolts Papua New Guinea

Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 jolts Papua New Guinea

A strong earthquake of 7.0 magnitude had killed at least seven people in April last year. Earthquakes are common in Papua New Guinea.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea Published on: March 24, 2024 7:04 IST
Earthquake, Earthquake in Papua New Guinea, Papua New Guinea death toll
Image Source : FREEPIK Representative Image

A remote part of northern Papua New Guinea was jolted by a strong earthquake of 6.9 magnitude in the early hours of Sunday (local time), according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The depth of the earthquake was measured at 35 km while the epicentre was 32 km east-north-east of the small settlement of Ambunti.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details into the incident are awaited.

Earthquakes are common in Papua New Guinea, which sits on top of the seismic "Ring of Fire" -- an arc of intense tectonic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

A strong earthquake of 7.0 magnitude killed at least seven people in April last year.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ | Back-to-back earthquakes strike Maharashtra's Hingoli district within 10 minutes

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related World News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement