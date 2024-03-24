Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 jolts Papua New Guinea

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative Image

A remote part of northern Papua New Guinea was jolted by a strong earthquake of 6.9 magnitude in the early hours of Sunday (local time), according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The depth of the earthquake was measured at 35 km while the epicentre was 32 km east-north-east of the small settlement of Ambunti.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details into the incident are awaited.

Earthquakes are common in Papua New Guinea, which sits on top of the seismic "Ring of Fire" -- an arc of intense tectonic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

A strong earthquake of 7.0 magnitude killed at least seven people in April last year.

(With ANI inputs)

