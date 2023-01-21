Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 jolts northern Argentina, no damage or injuries reported

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 jolts northern Argentina

Argentina Earthquake: A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 on the Richter Scale hit northern parts of Argentina on Friday night. According to reports, the epicentre of the quake was about 15 miles (24 kilometres) southwest of Campo Gallo town in Santiago del Estero province.

The authorities said its depth was 610 kilometres, but no damages or casualties were reported.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from AP)

ALSO READ: 7.7 magnitude earthquake damages buildings in Indonesia; triggers tsunami warning

Latest World News