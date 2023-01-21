Saturday, January 21, 2023
     
Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 jolts northern Argentina, no damage or injuries reported

According to reports, the epicentre of the quake was about 15 miles (24 kilometres) southwest of Campo Gallo town in Santiago del Estero province.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan Buenos Aires (Argentina) Updated on: January 21, 2023 6:38 IST
Argentina Earthquake: A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 on the Richter Scale hit northern parts of Argentina on Friday night. According to reports, the epicentre of the quake was about 15 miles (24 kilometres) southwest of Campo Gallo town in Santiago del Estero province.

The authorities said its depth was 610 kilometres, but no damages or casualties were reported. 

Further details are awaited. 

(With inputs from AP)

