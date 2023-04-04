Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV US: Ex-President Trump reaches New York to face historic criminal charges in 2016 hush money case

Trump indictment case: Facing charges related to paying hush money to a porn star during his 2016 presidential campaign, former US President Donald Trump reached New York to face arraignment in a Manhattan court on Tuesday.

According to reports, the 76-year-old Republican leader, the first former US president to face a criminal charge, will appear before the Judge at 2.15 pm EST (11.45 pm IST) on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Trump's lawyers have claimed that the former President will plead not guilty in court, as per media reports. Further, Republican lawmakers called the indictment “politically motivated” while the ruling Democrats insisted that no one is above the law.

Following his appearance in the court, Trump is likely to fly back to Florida where he will deliver remarks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach in the evening.

What is the case?

The investigation is scrutinizing six-figure payments made to porn actor Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. Both have claimed that they had sexual encounters with the married Trump years before he got into politics. However, Trump has denied all wrongdoings in connection with the payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels, ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

“It’s hard to believe that I will be arrested tomorrow as a result of the most disgraceful witch hunt in our nation’s history,” a Trump Campaign mail titled ‘Tomorrow, I will be arrested’ said, as it urged voters to make a “contribution” to his campaign given that the “fate of our Republic” is “on the line”.

Trump denies all allegations against him

Last week, Trump had exuded confidence that he would win “this battle” as well as the 2024 presidential elections. It should be mentioned here that Trump also is being investigated for allegedly attempting to change the 2020 vote results in Georgia, a state he narrowly lost to Democrat Joe Biden, and for his role in the riot at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. However, the former US President has denied any wrongdoing and called the New York investigation “a witch hunt.

