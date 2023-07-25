Follow us on Image Source : AP Denmark Quran burning: Muslim dominated countries dubs act as 'despicable attack' on Islamic holy book

The issue of the burning of the Islamic holy book, the Quran, again sparked massive outrage among Iraq and other Muslim-dominated countries after the Sweden-like situation erupted in Denmark on Monday. According to local media reports, a group called "Danish Patriots" burned the Quran outside the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen. The two anti-Islam protesters stamped on the holy book and set it alight in a tin foil tray next to an Iraqi flag on the ground, reported BBC.

The Quran is the central religious text of Islam, believed by Muslims to be a revelation from God. It is organised into 114 chapters, which consist of verses. Notably, this is the second incident within a week.

Earlier on Friday, the far-right group burned the holy book and live-streamed the act on social media platforms. Subsequently, thousands of protestors in Baghdad attempted to reach the Danish embassy.

Iran calls it a "despicable attack"

In a similar attempt, protesters in the Yemeni capital Sanaa gathered and voiced anger at both Denmark and Sweden for allowing such acts. Calling it a "despicable attack" on the Quran, Turkey condemned the act while Algeria summoned the Danish ambassador and Swedish charge d'affaires to rebuke the actions.

“Burning of holy texts and other religious symbols is a shameful act that disrespects the religion of others,” Denmark’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. “It is a provocative act that hurts many people and creates a division between different religions and cultures.” It added, however, that “freedom of expression and freedom of assembly must be respected.”

While many countries around the world still have laws criminalizing blasphemy, Sweden and Denmark do not, and burning of holy texts is not specifically prohibited by law.

