'If Iran can...': Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hints at Saudi's nuclear weapon program

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in an interview with a private channel hinted that his country would have own nuclear weapon program.

While answering a question related to the possibility of Iran eventually building a nuclear weapon, he said if Iran were to get neuclear weapon, his country will have to get the same.

Bin Salman was asked if he was worried that Iran could eventually build a nuclear weapon and said that "we are concerned about any country getting a nuclear weapon".

"If Iran were to get one, Saudi Arabia will seek to do the same. We will have to get one,” the Crown Prince asserted.

"That's a bad move. They don't need to get a nuclear weapon because you cannot use it. Even if Iran gets a nuclear weapon, any country uses a nuclear weapon that means they are having a war with the rest of the world."

The US granting the kingdom the ability to enrich uranium itself could fuel a regional arms race, media reports suggested.

Bin Salman on relationship with Israel

Bin Salman has said ongoing negotiations over Israel means the prospects of normalised relations between both countries "get closer" every day but that treatment of Palestinians remains a "very important" issue to be resolved.

Saudi is discussing a major agreement with the United States in which it would normalise relations with Israel in exchange for a US defence pact and aid in developing its own civilian nuclear programme.

The Saudis have said any deal would require major progress toward the creation of a Palestinian state, which is a hard sell for the most religious and nationalist government in Israel's history.

Widely known as MBS, Saudi Arabia's de facto leader was asked during an interview on "Special Report with Bret Baier" airing Wednesday what it would take to normalise relations with Israel and answered that the Biden administration supports that happening.

(With AP inputs)

