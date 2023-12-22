WHAT! Couple en route to Italy miraculously cheats death in separate plane crashes on same day

Follow us on Image Source : X Stefano Pirilli and Antoinetta Demasi

In a case of good-luck charm, a couple miraculously survived not one but two separate plane crashes that occurred just 25 miles away on the same day while they were on their way to Italy. The 30-year-old Stefano Pirilli and his fiance Antonietta Demasi (22) decided to take two light aircraft to Turin for a lunch with friends when their planes encountered trouble.

According to The Mirror, both planes ran into trouble during sunset, leaving them in darkness and a sudden mist. The planes crashed as they came into land, however, none of the duo suffered serious injuries as Stefano escaped without a scratch and Antoinetta suffered a minor injury to her pelvis.

Stefano and Antonietta's plane trouble occurred after the duo had taken to Savona for some food with friends, with the trip to Turin before they ran into problems, reported Daily Star.

"This was Antonietta's first flying experience and I'm so sorry for what happened. The day had started so beautifully, and it ended up with us both crashing in separate planes," said Stefano, adding that there was a sudden drop in temperature as the night came. He further said that the pilot of his fiance's plane said that he would land in an airfield near San Gillio.

"As we headed to the airstrip we were just enveloped in mist and darkness, and we knew there were electricity cables around but before we knew it we had crashed onto the ground and into a meadow,” added Stefano.

After the planes crashed, firefighters rushed to the scene and cut them free. The couple as well as their pilots Paolo Rotondo and Nicola Fiscarelli, were taken to hospital to be checked over. "I rushed straight to the hospital and have stayed there since. My only hope is for Antonietta and Paolo to recover swiftly," said Stefano.

