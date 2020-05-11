Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Monday, May 11, 2020
     
India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 11, 2020 8:55 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 4.1 million, including more than 283,000 fatalities. More than 1,490,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus: 

Live updates :Coronavirus news, May 11

  • May 11, 2020 8:55 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus updates from Jharkhand

    Three more from Giridih tested COVID-19 positive late night. All had returned from Surat recently. Total positive cases rise to 160.

  • May 11, 2020 8:53 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    How people are finding positivity and connection through the pandemic

    • A virtual opera from Italy’s Teatro alla Scala 
    • Unique Mother’s Day tributes
    • A new way to make friends online
    • One non-profit’s initiative to help out struggling restaurants
  • May 11, 2020 8:04 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Watch Yoga asanas for diabetic patients

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Watch Yoga asanas for diabetic patients | Watch here: 

  • May 11, 2020 8:00 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus updates: Global overview

    • PM Boris Johnson outlines plan for easing UK lockdown
    • Avianca files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after travel bans ground its fleet
    • Members of coronavirus task force in US begin self-quarantine
    • Brazil reports more than 10,000 new cases
    • Five players in Spain’s top two divisions test positive for COVID-19
  • May 11, 2020 6:52 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    US unemployment could climb past 20 percent, top officials say

    White House senior adviser Kevin Hassett predicted Sunday that the unemployment rate in the US will climb to 20 percent or higher in May or June as a result of the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus, before rebounding.

  • May 11, 2020 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    More than 1,490,000 COVID-19 infected patients recovered so far: Summary

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal, Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter @sushmitapanda@himaanshus@ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais @smamtany and @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments.

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 4.1 million, including more than 283,000 fatalities. More than 1,490,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Deaths by country:

    United States- 80,787
    Italy- 30,560
    Spain- 26,621
    France- 26, 380
    United Kingdom- 31,855
    Belgium - 8,656

    Coronavirus in India: Total COVID-19 positive cases near 67,000-mark
    Coronavirus Death Toll in India: As of Saturday evening, the death toll stood at 2,212

