Coronavirus Pandemic: France reports over 2,600 fatalities, 40,174 positive cases

France has by far reported more than 2,600 fatalities due to coronavirus so far, while the total positive cases stand at 40,174. According to the local media, as many as 19,354 others were hospitalized, up by 10 per cent in the last 24 hours. However, 7,132 infected people have recovered since the virus has been spotted on January 24. Some 4,632 patients required life support, up by 359 in one day, with 34 per cent of them younger than 60 years, according to Salomon.

"The figure related to patients entering resuscitation units is the most important data, we must keep an eye on to evaluate our capacity to deal with severe cases, and because it reflects the virus's dynamics and impact," General Director of Health Jerome Salomon said.



Salomon warned that France was facing "an unprecedented national epidemic resulting in an unprecedented impact on the health system," reiterating the vital need to respect social distancing instruction and to stay at home to avoid hospital saturation.

Seeking to free up intensive care beds in the worst-affected regions, two adapted high-speed trains TGV transported 36 patients from Mulhouse and Nancy, eastern France, to the country's western coast on early Sunday.

By cancelling non-essential operations and organising recovery and operating rooms, hospitals offer now 10,000 beds, double the capacity when the outbreak began. The government targets to add 14,500 beds.

France, on March 17, had imposed two-week containment to stem contagion. Only journeys for reasons of work, health needs or shopping of necessities are allowed. Public gatherings are banned, schools and universities are closed, all non-essential businesses have shut down, and a curfew was imposed in many cities.

Tough restrictions on people's movement would remain in place until at least April 15. A further extension would be likely, according to local media reports.

