UAE, India must focus on climate financing, technology transfer for a greener future: PM Modi in Dubai

PM Modi in Dubai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday night to attend the World Climate Action Summit. Ahead of the summit, the Prime Minister said India is optimistic that the UAE-hosted COP28 will give impetus to fresh momentum into effective climate action.

In an exclusive interview with UAE newspaper Al-Ittihad, the Prime Minister said India and the UAE stand as partners in shaping a greener and more prosperous future. "We remain steadfast in our joint efforts to influence the global discourse on climate action," he added.

PM Modi on Global Solar Facility

The Indian Prime Minister also said that the nation's partnership with the UAE in this crucial area is growing stronger every day, driven by a forward-thinking vision. He outlined that India and the UAE, two countries with strong and long-lasting ties, can work together to support the Global Solar Facility of the International Solar Alliance and build a common grid to improve energy security.

“India and the UAE stand as partners in shaping a greener and more prosperous future, and we remain steadfast in our joint efforts to influence the global discourse on climate action,” Aletihad quoted PM Modi as saying. According to PM Modi, India and the UAE have become leaders in global renewable energy efforts as they share similar visions for advancing sustainability and renewable energy. He praised the UAE's steadfast dedication to taking climate action in the field of renewable energy.

Coordinated global efforts to combat climate change

With regard to climate finance, the Prime Minister said that he has always maintained that combating climate change requires a coordinated international effort. “It is essential to recognise that developing countries have not contributed in the creation of the problem. Yet developing countries are willing to be a part of the solution. But, they cannot contribute without access to the financing and technology needed… I have therefore advocated strongly for global cooperation for ensuring requisite climate financing and technology transfer," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi's views on climate action

Speaking further, PM Modi said that climate action must be based on equity, climate justice, shared obligations and shared capacities. He also emphasised on ensuring that development priorities of the Global South are not compromised. "I am happy that during the recent New Delhi G20 Summit, this aspect has been properly addressed, including through a recognition of the need to rapidly and substantially scale up investment and climate finance from billions to trillions of dollars globally from all sources,” PM Modi noted.

India-UAE cooperation

The Prime Minister said that cooperation between the two nations covers the whole energy spectrum with a particular emphasis on sustainability. "Our enduring relationship is founded on multiple pillars, and the dynamism of our ties is expressed by our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership… We are particularly happy that UAE is hosting COP28, and I congratulate the Government and people of the UAE on this special occasion," he added, as per UAE newspaper Al-Ittihad.

PM Modi also outlined that two nations have been actively collaborating on addressing the pressing global challenge of climate change. During my July visit to UAE, we issued a joint statement on climate change, reflecting our commitment to this cause,” he said. Prime Minister Modi also expressed hope that COP28 would bring fresh impetus to effective climate action and international cooperation in advancing the goals of the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement.

COP28 in Dubai

It should be mentioned here that the COP28 is taking place from November 30 to December 12 under the presidency of the UAE. Several world leaders are set to attend the climate action summit to discuss ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and effectively combat climate change. The World Climate Action Summit is the high-level segment of the COP28.

