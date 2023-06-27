Follow us on Image Source : PTI ‘Mini India’: India inaugurates 'New Delhi Hall' at SCO Secretariat in Beijing

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday inaugurated 'New Delhi Hall' at the SCO Secretariat in Beijing, which he said portrays a "little India" and will cultivate a better understanding of the nation's way of life.

Jaishankar's virtual opening of the hall came before the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit next month, which India will host for the first time under its presidency.

The high-end diplomatic area in Beijing houses the Secretariat of the SCO grouping, which includes China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, and Pakistan.

While the six founding members—China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan—have halls that highlight their distinctive cultures, India is the first to construct its own "New Delhi Hall," which will be officially opened prior to the SCO summit on July 4—which will be held virtually.

Pakistan might have to wait to set up its hall until it is its turn.

In his video address, Jaishankar said: " I am delighted to inaugurate the New Delhi Hall at the SCO Secretariat today amidst the august presence of the SCO Secretary General and other distinguished colleagues."

“I am particularly pleased to note that this is being done under the first-ever SCO presidency which will conclude soon with the SCO Summit,” he said.

The New Delhi Hall, Jaishankar said, is imagined to be a "little India" in the SCO Secretariat and will feature different features of Indian culture.

“To make you visualise the depth of India’s artistic tradition and cultural identity, the Hall has been designed with exquisite patterns and motifs representing the rich architectural craftsmanship found throughout India,” he said.

The hall, with its conventional plan, is likewise outfitted with present day advances to work with gatherings both in physical and virtual organisations, he said.

“I hope that the New Delhi Hall will be a useful addition to the SCO Secretariat that will augment Indian colours/flavour to the multi-cultural and multi-national character of the SCO Secretariat. The Hall will be a testament to India’s commitment to fostering the essence of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ which means ‘The World is One Family’, he said.

