Everyone can make promises, but Modi government's 'strong point' is delivery: Jaishankar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar calls delivery of projects as Modi government's "strong point"

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday highlighted the Narendra Modi government's "strong point" and said that it delivers services and projects in a specified timeframe as against other parties which "forget" the promises made to the people before the elections. ​"After elections, they forget (their promises made to people), but in Modi 'sarkar', people today are seeing the delivery (of services and projects)," the Union minister said while speaking to the reporters after attending a function at the site of an Eco Park being developed at NTPC's Thermal Power Plant area in Badarpur in the national capital.

The work on the Eco Park project is underway. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri said that the park is planned to be inaugurated in December this year.

'Modi 'sarkar' doesn't just offer promises'

Jaishankar lauded NTPC for undertaking the project while also hailing the BJP MP and local leadership for their work on the green project.

​"This Eco Park will become a new lung of Delhi. I congratulate all who are part of this project, and it will not only help in mitigating pollution, but enhance the ease of living of people and ease of doing business too by promoting economic activities around it. Modi 'sarkar' doesn't just offer promises. It completes what work it starts in a given timeframe, and delivers it, shows it to people," the EAM said.

The Minister called "delivery" as the government's "strong point" and said that everyone can make promises, however, for the Modi government, "vikas is the first commitment".

BJP's 'Vikas Teerth Yatra'

Jaishankar along with several other BJP leaders participated in the 'Vikas Teerth Yatra' organised by the party which began from Eco Park at Badarpur. "We are doing 'Vikas Teerth Yatra'. The 59 km long elevated highway will not only provide relief to the people of Badarpur but will benefit the entire Delhi. Infrastructure projects show the pace at which the country is developing," Jaishankar said.

People in Badarpur will also see "which government delivers and which government only promises," the minister said, without naming anyone. "I can tell you that I visit countries across the world, see many cities and capitals," he said, adding that he wanted the best practices in the world to come to India.

"It is also Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision "as whenever he sees abroad a process, say of cleaning a river or building a station or adoption of a new technology, he wishes to bring those best practices to India too," Jaishankar added.

(With agencies input)

ALSO READ | 'There are things bigger than politics': S Jaishankar takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi for US remarks

ALSO READ | G20 Varanasi meet: MEA S Jaishankar enjoys breakfast at Dalit BJP leader's residence- Video

Latest India News