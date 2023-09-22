Canada: Trudeau to lose if election held today; Opposition leader emerges as choice for PM in new poll

Follow us on Image Source : AP Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lags behind in a new Ipsos poll done for a news platform as the Opposition Conservative Party leader, Pierre Poilievre, emerged as the preferred choice as Prime MInister by 40 per cent of the citizens, news agency ANI reported citing Global News.

The numbers suggesting a gap between the two leaders indicate that Conservatives may have high chances of getting a majority to form a new government when Canada goes to elections next in 2025, ANI reported citing Global News.

Pierre Poilievre’s polling momentum continues to grow with 40 per cent of the people in Canada believing that he is the best choice to be the prime minister. His favourables on this question are up five points from a year ago.

On the contrary, the number of respondents who believe that Justin Trudeau is the best choice remains stagnant year-over-year at 31 per cent.

Khalistan sympathiser and a coalition partner of PM Trudeau Jagmeet Singh has slipped four points since September last year, with 22 per cent of respondents considering him the best choice to lead the government.

Several Canadians, according to the poll, think Poilievre has the best plans to deal with core issues facing the country including the economy, healthcare and housing.

It is worth mentioning that Poilievre, amid the ongoing diplomatic stand-off between India and Canada which is a result of Justin Trudeau’s allegations of India’s involvement in the killing of a Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil, had asked Trudeau to come out clean with all the facts.

“I think the prime minister needs to come clean with all the facts. We need to know all the evidence possible so that Canadians can make judgments on that…the prime minister hasn't provided any facts. He provided a statement,” Poilievre said in a media address on Tuesday.

According to the CEO of Ipsos, Darrell Bricker, the gap shows that the Conservatives may form a majority government if the elections were to be held today.

“When you take a look at why Canadians are feeling the way they are right now, [there’s] real dissatisfaction with the direction of the country. Particularly when it concerns the big issues that are on their personal agendas,” ANI quoted Bricker as saying citing Global News.

The poll shows Poilievre has pulled ahead as preferred PM in Ontario at 42 per cent, compared to Trudeau’s 38 per cent.

(With ANI inputs)

