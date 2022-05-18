Wednesday, May 18, 2022
     
  4. Russia Ukraine War: Canada announces ban on entry for Putin, nearly 1000 Russian nationals

Russia Ukraine War: Canada announces ban on entry for Putin, nearly 1000 Russian nationals

Earlier this month, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had made a surprise visit to Ukraine amid Russia's war on the country.

Vani Mehrotra Edited by: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra
New Delhi Published on: May 18, 2022 10:25 IST
Image Source : AP

Canada issues ban on entry for Putin, nearly 1000 Russian nationals

Highlights

  • Canada stands with Ukraine and we will hold Russia accountable for its crimes, said a minister
  • That's why we just announced that we're banning roughly 1,000 Russians, he added
  • Trudeau is the latest Western leader to come to Ukraine to offer their support to the country

Canada has announced a ban on entry for Russian President Vladimir Putin and some 1,000 Russian nationals over the conflict in Ukraine, Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino said on Tuesday.

"In the face of the Putin regime's brutal attack, Canada stands with Ukraine and we will hold Russia accountable for its crimes," Mendicino said. 

"That's why we just announced that we're banning roughly 1,000 Russians - including Putin and his accomplices - from entering Canada," he added. 

Earlier this month, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had made a surprise visit to Ukraine amid Russia's war on the country.

Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne and Irpin Mayor Olexander Markushyn announced Trudeau's visit to Irpin, which had been damaged by Russia's attempt to take Kyiv at the start of the war.

Markushyn posted images of Trudeau on social media, saying that the Canadian leader was shocked by the damage he saw at civilian homes.

Trudeau is the latest Western leader to come to Ukraine to offer their support to the country.

His office later confirmed the visit, saying in a statement “the prime minister is in Ukraine to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm Canada's unwavering support for the Ukrainian people.

(With inputs from agencies)

