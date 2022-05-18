Ukraine withdraws from negotiation process, alleges Russia; says peace talks on hold

Follow us on Image Source : AP A man stands atop a destroyed bridge in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine

Highlights The last round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine were held on March 29 in Istanbul

Through various video messages and other means, Zelenskyy has been vouching for world support

Amid the war, there have also been reports that Putin is seriously ill with blood cancer

Russian and Ukrainian officials have said that negotiations on a solution to the ongoing war have been suspended as the process is mired in a stalemate.

"The talks are not going on. Ukraine has actually withdrawn from the negotiation process," Xinhua news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko as saying to reporters.

Russia has received no response from Ukraine to its draft treaty, he added.

"Today the negotiation process was suspended. It was suspended because there are no significant changes or upheavals after the Istanbul communique," Mykhailo Podolyak, a member of the Ukrainian delegation, was quoted as saying.

Nevertheless, he voiced the belief that the peace talks will be resumed, emphasizing that "every war ends at the negotiating table".

Ukrainian and Russian negotiators held the latest round of face-to-face peace talks in Istanbul, Turkey on March 29.

(Except for the headline, Indiatvnews.com has not edited the copy)

Also Read | Russian commanders allegedly slaughtering their own wounded soldiers

Latest World News