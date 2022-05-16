Follow us on Image Source : AP Russian commanders allegedly slaughtering their own wounded soldiers

Russian commanders are slaughtering their own wounded soldiers instead of retrieving them from the battlefield for treatment, Russias own troops have said, the media reported. A lieutenant-colonel was accused of personally shooting dead multiple troops as they lay injured, Daily Mail reported.

It comes as investigations in the horror town of Bucha have revealed 650 civilians were shot rather than hit by shelling in what police say proves they were executed by Russian troops. But their barbarity is not directed only towards the Ukrainians, as Russians spoke out about the brutal killings of their own forces within the ranks, Daily Mail reported.

Captured troops recalled one commander asking a soldier if he could walk after suffering an injury, and when the man replied he could not, the officer killed him instantly.

The chilling account comes from young army intelligence troops captured by the Ukrainians.

They are shown speaking in a video clip made by Ukrainian journalist Volodymyr Zolkin who has chronicled Russian captives for Open Media Ukraine One soldier told how commanders had "finished off their wounded".

Asked by Zolkin what he meant, the captured Russian said: "Just like that... a wounded soldier is lying on the ground, and a battalion's commander shoots him dead with a gun."

He added: "It was a young man, he was wounded. He was on the ground. He was asked if he could walk. He was shot dead with a gun," Daily Mail reported.

