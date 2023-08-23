At BRICS Summit, Putin denounces sanctions on Russia, warns 'Black Sea grain deal will be suspended untill...'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Putin, the subject of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant related to the war in Ukraine, attended the BRICS Summit virtually.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who did not travel to South Africa to join the BRICS Summit in person, came down heavily on the West for penalising Moscow for its "special military operations" in Ukraine and dubbed the action as "illegitimate". In a 17-minute pre-recorded message, the Russian President addressed the BRICS Business Forum meeting on Tuesday, where he threatened to cut off Ukraine’s grain exports permanently.

Putin, the subject of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant related to the war in Ukraine, did not travel to Johannesburg for the summit of the BRICS group of emerging economies. Instead, he plans to participate remotely in the three-day meeting of the bloc that encompasses Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Putin says he will not resume grain shipment until Moscow's demands are met

Sitting at a desk with a white notebook in front of him and a Russian flag behind, Putin said a wartime deal to facilitate Ukrainian grain shipments that is critical for the world’s food supply would not resume until his conditions - the easing of restrictions on Russian food and agricultural products - are met.

The West’s attempts to punish and isolate Russia financially for sending troops into Ukraine are an “illegitimate sanctions practice and illegal freezing of assets of sovereign states, which essentially amounts to them trampling upon all the basic norms and rules of free trade,” the Russian leader asserted.

Putin cites the reason for the pullout

Moscow pulled out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative last month and stepped up drone and missile attacks on the city of Odesa in southern Ukraine, home to one of the ports the controlled passage agreement covered.

The initiative was credited with helping reduce soaring prices of wheat, vegetable oil and other global food commodities. Putin maintained that even with Russian exports of grain and fertilizer being “deliberately obstructed,” his country has “the capacity to replace Ukraine in grain, both commercially and in free aid to needy countries,” according to an official translation of his speech at the summit.

The United States and other Western nations have not directly targeted Russian agricultural exports, but moves to restrict Russia’s access to international financial payment systems under some sanctions have made it difficult for the country to get food, fertilizer and other products to market.

“With these facts in mind, since July 18 we have refused to extend the so-called deal,” Putin said. “We will be ready to get back to it, but only if all the obligations to the Russian side are truly fulfilled.”

