  4. Biden defines America in one word, that is 'Asufutimaehaehfutbw' | Watch

Biden defines America in one word, that is 'Asufutimaehaehfutbw' | Watch

The US President was seen addressing the nation with Vice President Kamala Harris on his side. In the middle of his speech, the Democrat President said, "America is a nation that can be defined in a single word." His next sentence was distorted and is now leaving Twitteratis in chuckles. 

Published on: June 23, 2022 23:10 IST
Image Source : @KIMDOTCOM

The post on Biden failed attempt at defining America in a single word, got several humorous replies from across the world. 

American President Joe Biden is constantly in the news for taking over the social media by a storm with his funny goof-ups, that leave Twitteratis in chuckles. 

This time, the President was seen addressing the nation with Vice President Kamala Harris on his side. In the middle of his speech, the Democrat President said, "America is a nation that can be defined in a single word." His next sentence was distorted, as he attempted to say a word that started with 'A'. 

The video of the President's little goof-up went viral on Twitter. A verified user had given a twist to Biden's attempt and said, "America is a nation that can be defined in a single word: Asufutimaehaehfutbw"

A few days ago while addressing the USA during 'Equal Pay Day', Biden had called Kamala Harris the 'first lady'. “There's been a little change in the arrangement of who is on the stage because of the first lady's husband contracting COVID-19,” President Biden had said. 

Now, the post on Biden failed attempt at defining America in a single word, got several humorous replies from across the world. 

Check the reactions here:

